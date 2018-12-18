We Have Our Winner For The Perfect Christmas Playlist!

WINNING PLAYLIST:

1. You have to begin with Nat King Cole’s version of The Christmas Song. The violin at the beginning hooks you in, and his velvety smooth voice just sets the holiday season in motion.

2. Following that holiday season opener is Andy Williams’ rendition of It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year. Can’t you just see the pairs of dancers gliding along the parade route?

3. Putting a little up tempo into the mix is Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You. Cue dance parties everywhere!

4. Keep the energy flowing with Elton John’s Step Into Christmas. Need I say more?

5. We have to give a nod to Chip Davis and the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas music. I love so many of their songs that choosing one was tricky. I decided that the Mannheim Steamroller version of The Little Drummer Boy was lively without being over the top in any one direction.

6. There are plenty of versions of this song, but if you really listen to Tony Bennett sing Winter Wonderland, you will get a musical craving for that version again and again!

7. The next two is where it gets exciting. David Foster’s rendition of Carol Of The Bells. That one turns every listener into an orchestra conductor!

8. Not to be outdone, we have to take a moment and give honor to Trans-Siberian Orchestra and their version of God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen. If that one doesn’t get you to tap your steering wheel, check your pulse. Back to Back with David Foster. Trust me.

9. This one takes me back to when I was a little girl. We knew it was Christmastime in our house when we would hear the jingle of bells at the beginning of the song Jingle Bells on The Frank Sinatra Christmas Album. My sisters and I still welcome the Christmas season with Frank Sinatra – Old Blue Eyes himself – and his version of Jingle Bells.

10. Rounding out the best, most fantastic top ten Christmas song list is O Holy Night. Who better to sing it than Josh Groban. You’ll be singing “Noel” loud and clear for all to hear! That, my friends, is the musical rendition of how Christmas is done!