Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the concert of their 'No Filter' Europe Tour 2017 at U Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Want to see Mick and the gang? Be listening at 8:40 this morning for your chance to win a pair of tickets (before you can buy them) to see The Rolling Stones on April 20th at The Hard Rock Stadium. Here’s a hint to our question: famous artist.