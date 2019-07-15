We know what they're doing this summer: Shawn and Camila photographed smooching in San Francisco

TMZ has posted photos and video of the two kissing twice: on Friday at Dottie's True Blue Cafe in San Francisco, and on Saturday at a different cafe in the City by the Bay. Shawn was in San Francisco to perform as part of his ongoing world tour.

When a fan asked Shawn directly not long ago if he and Camila were dating, he just spread his arms out and shook his head. But it appears as though he wasn't being truthful.

Shawn and Camila are enjoying a joint hit right now with "Señorita," along with a steamy video, which first convinced fans that there was something going on between the two singers.

Camila, 22, and Shawn, 20, have been friends since 2015, when they scored the hit duet, "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

