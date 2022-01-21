We Lose Another Musical Legend

Some sad, breaking news. Rock singer Meat Loaf is dead at the age of 74. The Dallas native passed away last night , reportedly with his wife by his side. Born Marvin Lee Aday in September of 1947, he exploded onto the music scene in 1977 with the release of his album “Bat Out of Hell,” which included the hit single “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad.” He went on to win a Grammy for Best Solo Rock Performance for “I’d Do Anything for Love.” Meat Loaf was one of the best-selling artists of all time, with sales of more than 80-million records. Throughout his career he also appeared in more than 50 movies and TV shows. RIP Meatloaf