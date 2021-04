A man who voiced tons of Disney trailers & promos during the ’80s and ’90s has passed away. Mark Elliot’s voice is known by all of us. Here he is in a great video featuring some of the greatest voice over voices in the world. Legends Don Lafontaine, Mark Elliott, John Leader, Nick Tate and Al Chalk travel on a mission in a limo. It’s great to see these guys in action. RIP Mark.