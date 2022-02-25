We Lost Another Great Actress

Actress Sally Kellerman has died after a battle with dementia. According to reports, the 84-year-old star of T.V. and film died at a care facility in California. Kellerman was best known for her role as the no-nonsense head nurse “Hotlips” Houlihan in the feature film M.A.S.H. She was also the love interest opposite Rodney Dangerfield in the 80’s classic movie “Back To School.” Her first gig was in the 1957 movie “Reform School Girl.” Kellerman is survived by her son Jack Krane. Her daughter, Hannah, died in 2016.