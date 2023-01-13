We Lost Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley died in an L.A. hospital yesterday after her heart stopped working. It happened just days after she attended the Golden Globes to see Austin Butler win for playing her dad. Lisa Marie would have been 55 next month.

Here’s how fast life can come at you: On Tuesday night, Lisa Marie Presley was at the Golden Globes, drinking in Austin Butler’s win for playing her dad.

Yesterday, her heart gave out at home and she died at the hospital.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, said, quote, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known.

“We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

Lisa Marie would have been 55 years old next month. Check out a video of her performing with her dad through the magic of technology. ~ Bill