“We Love NYC” concert canceled due to inclement weather

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Saturday’s “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert” was cut short thanks to Hurricane Henri.

The event, which was held in Central Park and put on by Live Nation and industry icon Clive Davis, came to a halt just after the halfway mark when lightening struck within a 10-mile radius, Variety reports.

According to the outlet, the good times came to an end for 60,0000 attendees at the two-hour-and-37-minute mark, in the midst of Barry Manilow belting out “I Can’t Smile Without You.” An announcer interrupted the performance saying, “Attention. Please pay close attention to the following safety measures. Due to approaching severe weather, all persons should move quickly and calmly to the nearest exits and proceed to your vehicles and protected areas.”

Performers and concertgoers both waited out the weather in hopes the show would go on, with talks that perhaps the event could continue even without an audience and strictly as broadcast. However, after about three hours and no signs of the weather letting up, it was announced that it was a wrap.

“We Love NYC” was scheduled to be a five-hour event that would treat attendees to performances from stars representing an array of genres. Among those who hit the stage before things went awry were Jennifer Hudson, Andrea Bocelli, Earth Wind & Fire, LL Cool J, Kane Brown, Journey, Santana, Jon Batiste and Polo G.

Meanwhile, acts including Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Elvis Costello, Maluma, Patti Smith and the Killers were stunted.

