“We Love NYC” concert, featuring Springsteen, Paul Simon, Journey, Santana & more, takes place Saturday

Just a reminder that star-studded We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert takes place Saturday in New York City at Central Park’s Great Lawn, and will air live starting at 5 p.m. ET on CNN and some of its affiliated networks.

This show’s impressive lineup includes Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Journey, Carlos Santana, Matchbox Twenty‘s Rob Thomas, Earth, Wind & Fire, Barry Manilow, Elvis Costello, Patti Smith, Rob Thomas and many others.

About 60,000 people are expected to attend the concert, and proof of vaccination for those ages 12 or over is required to gain entry. Most of the tickets to the event were made available for free, although a limited number of VIP passes were sold.

As previously announced, the “We Love NYC” concert is meant to celebrate the “rebirth” of the Big Apple amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, Santana and Thomas confirmed that they’ll be performing together at the show. On Wednesday, the two artists released a new collaborative track called “Move,” which arrives 22 years after Santana and Thomas’ massively successful 1999 single, “Smooth.”

Meanwhile, Earth, Wind & Fire will be joined by Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and young R&B singer Lucky Daye for a premiere live performance of their just-released collaborative tune, “You Want My Love.”

Other music artists and entertainers on the “We Love NYC” bill include LL COOL J, Andrea Bocelli, Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Hudson, Wyclef Jean, The Killers and Kane Brown.

Pre-event coverage will begin at 4 p.m. ET. The concert was produced by New York City, music mogul Clive Davis, and Live Nation.

