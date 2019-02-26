We LOVE Ryan Reynolds And This Is Why

Ryan Reynolds is in the new Pokemon movie…he plays Detective Pikachu…check out the movie’s latest trailer…

RELATED CONTENT

Elton and Taron Wow A Crowd!

Nike’s Latest Ad — Let’s Show Them All What Crazy Can Do

Is Pepper Potts Aka Gwyneth Paltrow Returning for Endgame?

Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance at Couple’s Engagement Party

Money, Money, Money, Mooooooooney!!! Give It To Me Powerball!

Did You Want This To Last 5 Times Longer?! Queen & Adam Rocked Us!