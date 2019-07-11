We Said Moana!

A Georgia mom says her thick accent may be to blame for a birthday cake mix-up at a local Milledgeville Dairy Queen. The 25-year-old birthday girl is a big fan of Disney’s “Moana,”…Apparently, the employee thought her mom said ‘marijuana.’ Instead of Moana, the cake was decorated with a green, bloodshot-eyed, joint smoking, my-little-pony – complete with a marijuana leaf on its hip….The employee apologized and offered to make another one. However, Mom says the mix up was innocent enough and the artwork was very well done. So, they enjoyed the cake and she plans to buy another, though maybe just a plain cake, next year. But here’s the gotcha…mom also provided a picture ….I guess that picture was lost in the ordering proc

ess!