Actor David McCallum, most recently known for his role as Ducky on NCIS has died. McCallum, a native of Scotland, got his big break in the U.S. in the 1960s hit show “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” Over the past two decades he rose to fame again playing Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the long-running show about Naval criminal investigators. The veteran actor died yesterday surrounded by family at New York Presbyterian Hospital. He was 90 years old.