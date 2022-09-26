We Say Goodbye To Nurse Ratched

One of the greatest movie villains of all time has left us. Louise Fletcher, who won an Oscar for playing Nurse Ratched in 1975’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, died Friday of natural causes. She was 88. More recently, she played William H. Macy’s meth-dealing mother on the Showtime series “Shameless”. Her other credits included “Exorcist 2: The Heretic”, “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”, “Firestarter”, “Flowers in the Attic”, and “Cruel Intentions”. Fletcher knew she’d nailed the part of Nurse Ratched when she watched “Cuckoo’s Nest” at a theater, and the audience went wild when Jack Nicholson’s character tried to kill her. She said, quote, “The audience stood up and yelled and cheered. Stood up. It was unbelievable. I was thrilled.” Louise was the daughter of deaf parents, and she paid tribute to them during her Oscar speech.