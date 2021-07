He may have launched the careers of many radio hosts! Ron Popeil, the man behind Ronco, the company that would sell millions of things like the Veg-O-Matic, the Pocket Fisherman, and Mr. Microphone died yesterday. He was 86. He amassed a $200 million dollar fortune by featuring his products on TV’s earliest infomercials. It all began with his Chop-O-Matic back in 1959