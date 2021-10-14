We Spoke to Al Pitrelli of TSO

We had the chance to speak to Al Pitrelli of TSO about the Ppromoting the groups upcoming annual holiday tour which will be celebrating the 25th ANNIVERSARY of their MULTI-PLATINUM release – “CHRISTMAS EVE AND OTHER STORIES.” The tour launches on November 17th and will feature brand-new production, staging, and effects.

Certified 3X PLATINUM by the Recording Industry Association of America for selling THREE MILLION copies in the U.S., “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” is one of the best-selling Christmas albums of all time. Including the mega-hit “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” the album spawned the bring-the-whole-family rock holiday tradition. The album and tour feature such fan-favorites as “Ornament,” “Promises To Keep,” “This Christmas Day,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” and the epic “Old City Bar.” The rock opera also features such TSO classics as “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24.” Additionally, the tour will enjoy a second set containing some of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers including “Christmas Canon,” “Wizards In Winter” and many more.

A product of the vision and imagination of TSO’s late founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” follows a story set on Christmas Eve when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what is best representative of humanity. Following favorite TSO themes of “strangers helping strangers” and “the kindness of others,” “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” takes listeners all over the world to help reunite a young girl with her distraught father.

Since its historic touring debut, TSO has played nearly 2,000 Winter Tour shows for more than 17 MILLION fans, with tour grosses of more than $725 million, and has sold in excess of 12 MILLION albums and DVDs. Trans-Siberian Orchestra is among the most popular groups of the modern era – named one of the Top Touring Acts of the Decade according to Billboard.

Click here for a chance to see TSO when they come to FLA Live Arena (formerly BB&T Center) on December 17th!