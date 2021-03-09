We Want House High Tech Gadgets

We all want a Jarvis! A new survey asked people what futuristic technology from movies and TV shows they’d most like to have in their lives. And here are the top answers . . .

An all-knowing AI assistant like JARVIS from “Iron Man”. The windows from “Back to the Future Part Two” that show different scenery. An AI holographic companion like Joi from “Blade Runner 2049”. Voice-controlled fruit baskets from “Back to the Future Part Two”. The Food-o-Matic machine from “The Jetsons” that could make any type of food just by pressing a few buttons. A voice assistant who also has a personality that you might fall in love with like in “Her”.