We Want House High Tech Gadgets

We all want a Jarvis! A new survey asked people what futuristic technology from movies and TV shows they’d most like to have in their lives. And here are the top answers . . .
- An all-knowing AI assistant like JARVIS from “Iron Man”.
- The windows from “Back to the Future Part Two” that show different scenery.
- An AI holographic companion like Joi from “Blade Runner 2049”.
- Voice-controlled fruit baskets from “Back to the Future Part Two”.
- The Food-o-Matic machine from “The Jetsons” that could make any type of food just by pressing a few buttons.
- A voice assistant who also has a personality that you might fall in love with like in “Her”.