We will always love it: ‘The Bodyguard’ is heading back to theaters for its 30th anniversary

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Whitney Houston’s movie debut, The Bodyguard, is heading back to theaters for its 30th anniversary.

The special screenings — scheduled for Sunday, November 6 and Wednesday, November 9 — will also include Whitney’s videos for two songs from the soundtrack — “Queen of the Night” and “I Will Always Love You” — immediately following the film.

Tickets for the screenings go on sale September 28 at 10 a.m. ET via TheBodyguard30.com.

The Bodyguard stars Whitney as Rachel Marron, a superstar actress and singer who hires a bodyguard, played by Kevin Costner, after being threatened by a stalker. The two eventually fall in love, but their romance is ill-fated. The film grossed over $400 million worldwide.

To go along with the 30th anniversary of the film, a vinyl version of The Bodyguard soundtrack will arrive November 18, with a “smoky lavender” colored vinyl available exclusively at Target. You can pre-order it now.

The Bodyguard soundtrack, featuring Whitney’s megahit version of Dolly Parton‘s song “I Will Always Love You,” has sold more than 45 million copies worldwide, making it the top-selling soundtrack album of all time. It also won the Grammy for Album of the Year.

As previously reported, the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody hits theaters December 21.

