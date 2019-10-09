WEAT – “Aquatica October 2019” SWEEPSTAKES

Official Rules

NO  PURCHASE  OR  PAYMENT  NECESSARY.  A  PURCHASE  WILL  NOT  IMPROVE  YOUR  CHANCES  OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH ENTRANT AGREES TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

 

  1. Eligibility: The Sunny 107.9 WEAT – “Aquatica October 2019” SWEEPSTAKES (the “Sweepstakes”) is open only to individuals who are 18 years or and residents of Florida and who reside within 150 miles of Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach’s studio located at 701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, to be eligible to win. No purchase necessary to enter the Sweepstakes. Employees of Hubbard  Radio  West  Palm  Beach,  LLC  and  its  radio  station  Sunny  107.9  WEAT,  (the  “Sponsor”), Hubbard Radio, LLC, or any of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising agencies, or any other company   or   individual   involved   with   the   design,   production   execution   or   distribution   of   the Sweepstakes (collectively with Sponsor, the “Released Parties”) and their immediate family (spouse, parents and step-parents, siblings and step-siblings, and children and step-children) and household members of each such employee are not eligible to enter or win.   The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and  local  laws and regulations.   Participation constitutes  entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.  Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

 

  1. Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes begins at or about 6:00 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) on October

14, 2019 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on October 27, 2019 (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

 

  1. How to Enter: There is one (1) way to enter this Sweepstakes:

 

  1. Online: To  enter  via  the  online  method  of  entry,  visit  www.Sunny1079.com  (“Website”) during  the  Sweepstakes  Period,  find,  complete  and  submit  the  online  entry  form,  which includes your name, email address, address and telephone number. Sponsor is not responsible for  problems  accessing  the  Website  or  completing  the  entry,  technical  or  atmospheric conditions that disrupt the completion of the entry, or any other problems which  might or might not result from this Sweepstakes. All online entries must be received by 11:59:59 PM MT on October 27, 2019 to be eligible.  Limit one (1) entry per person per day via the online method of entry.

 

In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of the person submitting an entry, the entry will  be  deemed  to  be  submitted  by  the  person  in  whose  name  the  Facebook  account  is registered. The entrant may be required to provide evidence that the entrant is the authorized account holder of the Facebook account associated with the winning entry and complete an affidavit and/or any applicable releases. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible or misdirected entries, which may be disqualified. Any attempt by any participant  to  enter  by  using  multiple/different  identities,   or  any   other  methods  may disqualify that participant from winning any prize, at the sole discretion of Sponsor.

 

Online Method Random Drawing; One (1) Grand Prize winner will be selected via a random drawing to be conducted by Sponsor on or about October 27, 2019, from among all eligible online entries received during the entire Sweepstakes Period. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding.  Odds of being the Grand Prize winner via the online method of entry depend on the number of  eligible entries that are received during  the entire Sweepstakes Period.  The potential Grand Prize winner will be notified by Sponsor via email or telephone on or about the day of the random drawing. Failure to respond to the winner notification within two (2) days will be deemed forfeiture of the Grand Prize and an alternate winner may be selected at

 

Sponsor’s  sole  discretion,  time  permitting.  Sponsor  is  not  responsible  for  email  message notifications that are undeliverable or not received, or voicemail messages not received.

 

 

  1. Prizes and Approximate Retail Values (“ARV’s”) – One (1) Grand Prize – Four (4) one-day admission tickets to Aquatica Orlando ARV: $285.36. If the prize has not be used/activated prior to June 30, 2020, the Grand Prize winner will forfeit his/her right to the prize.

 

Prize  is  subject  to  the terms,  conditions  and  restrictions  as  printed  on the  prize  certificate.   Prizes consist of only those items specifically listed as part of the prize. No cash or other substitution allowed by winner, but Sponsor may substitute the prize, or any portion thereof, for a prize of equal or greater value at Sponsor’s sole discretion for any  reason. All local, state, and federal taxes on the Prize are Winner’s  sole  responsibility.  The  winner  is  responsible  for  applicable  taxes  and  fees.    Universal Studios, its parent subsidiary, related and affiliated companies and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents shall be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses injuries, demands, damages, actions and or causes of actions which arise out of and/or in any way relate to the Prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment if the Prize and/or the Sweepstakes.

 

The prize is non-assignable and non-transferable. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the prize for one of equal or greater value, for any reason. Prize consists of only those items specifically listed as part of the Prize. The winner must meet the eligibility requirements as set forth in Paragraph  1  of  these  Official  Rules.  Winner  is  responsible  for  paying  all  applicable  income  taxes associated with accepting their Prize.

 

 

  1. Claiming the Prize: Upon winner verification, as a condition of being named an official winner,

each  potential  winner  must  claim  his/her  prize  in  person  at  Sunny  107.9  WEAT  located  at  701

Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, during normal business hours (Monday- Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) within five (5) business days of the day he or she wins to verify that he/she is the qualified winner and may be required to sign a Publicity and Liability Release (“Release”) upon (and as a condition of) picking up the Prize. Failure to comply with this deadline shall be deemed to be the winner’s forfeiture of his or her right to claim the Prize. The winner must prove he or she is a  qualified  winner  by  presenting  acceptable  identification  (e.g.,  state  driver’s  license;  state  issued identification card; valid passport with address verification; or birth certificate with social security card and photo identification and address verification).

 

  1. Participation Conditions/Release/Consent  to  use  Likeness:  By  participating,  each  participant agrees to: (a) comply with and be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor which are binding and final in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes; (b) release and hold  harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liability, including, but not limited to, negligence and damages of any kind to persons and property, including, but not limited to, invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory),  defamation, slander,  libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark,  copyright  or  other  intellectual  property  rights,  property  damage,  or  death  or  personal injury arising out of or relating to a participant’s participation in this Sweepstakes, and acceptance or use or misuse of prize; (c) indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any  and  all  claims,  expenses,  and  liabilities  (including  reasonable attorney’s  fees)  arising  out  of  or relating to an entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes and/or entrant’s acceptance, use or misuse of prize; and (d) allow Sponsor’s use for promotional purposes of his/her likeness, voice and/or address (city/state) without any additional compensation.

 

  1. General Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Sweepstakes, or any part of it, for any reason whatsoever, including, without limitation, fire, flood, natural or man- made epidemic of health or other means, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared  or  undeclared)  or  any  federal  state or  local  government  law,  order,  or  regulation,  public

 

health crisis, order of any court or jurisdiction or if any fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the participation process or the operation of the Sweepstakes  or  to  be  acting  in  violation  of  these  Official  Rules  or  any  other  promotion  or  in  an unsportsmanlike  or  disruptive  manner.  Any  attempt  by  any  person  to  deliberately  undermine  the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Only the type and quantity of prizes described in these Official Rules will be awarded.  The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision.  In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in  accordance  with  their  terms  as  if  the  invalid  or  illegal  provision  were  not  contained  herein. Sponsor’s  failure  to  enforce  any  term  of  these  Official  Rules  shall  not  constitute  a  waiver  of  that provision.

 

  1. Limitations of  Liability:   The  Released  Parties  as  set  forth  above  are  not  responsible for:  (1)  any incorrect  or  inaccurate  information,  whether  caused  by  entrants,  printing  errors  or  by  any  of  the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited, to malfunctions, interruptions or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the participation process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of phone calls; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any Prize.

 

  1. Privacy Policies and Data Collection: Information provided by you for this Sweepstakes on the entry form is subject  to Sponsor’s  privacy policy located at:  http://corporate.hubbardradio.com/privacy- policy/. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees that the Sponsor has the right to contact the entrant by phone, direct message, or email accounts provided on the entry form to administer and fulfill this Sweepstakes.

 

  1. Disputes/Governing Law: Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes or  the prize awarded shall  be  resolved  individually,  without  resort  to  any  form  of  class  action,  and  exclusively  by  the appropriate federal or state court of Florida; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited   to   actual   out-of-pocket   costs   incurred,   including   costs   associated   with   entering   this Sweepstakes, but in no event attorneys’ or legal fees; and (3) unless otherwise prohibited, under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, indirect, punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual  out-of-pocket  expenses,  and  any  and  all  rights  to  have  damages  multiplied  or  otherwise increased.   All   issues   and   questions   concerning   the   construction,   validity,   interpretation   and enforceability  of  these  Official  Rules,  or  the  rights  and  obligations  of  the  entrant  and  Sponsor  in connection with this Sweepstakes shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Florida, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of State of Florida, or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Florida.

 

  1. Official Rules/Winner’s List: For a copy of these Official Rules, see the Website until November 30,
  2. For a list of winners, please send a self-addressed stamped envelope, to be received no later than November 39, 2019, to: Sunny 107.9 WEAT – Aquatica October 2019 Winners List, 701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.

 

  1. Sponsor: Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach, LLC and its Station Sunny 107.9 WEAT, 701 Northpoint

Parkway, Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.

