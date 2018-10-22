Weather Blamed for Deaths of Four Miami Rafters in Costa Rica

A tragic river rafting accident in Costa Rica has left four Americans from Miami and a tour guide dead.

The group of Americans from South Florida were traveling to the popular vacation spot for a bachelor party weekend.
They hired a rafting company to take them on a tour down the Naranjo River in three separate rafts.

The rapids are typically intended for beginner and intermediate rafters, but the river water levels were extremely high due to heavy rains.
Their rafts manned with five guides all flipped over where everyone struggled to stay above water and finally drowned.

Rafael Gallo, a representative for the Rios Tropicales Rafting Company, says the tour guide who lost his life was one of the best.
Parents of the Miami natives and US citizens are working to get their bodies returned to Miami.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trump’s Approval Rating Higher Than OBama’s Ahead of Midterm Election Indian River County Beaches Closed due to Red Tide Migrant Caravan at Southern Border Grows to 7,000 Coral Springs Police Defend “Rough” Arrest of 14 year old Girl The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/22/18 Early Voting for Midterm Elections Begins Today
Comments