Weather Disturbance Off of African Coast Upgraded to A Tropical Depression

The disturbance off the African Coast has been upgraded to tropical depression #6. According to The National Hurricane Center, depression #6 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Florence as it continues towards the Central Atlantic.

As of 5:00 p.m. the storm was located just south of the Cabo Verde Islands moving west. By Sunday and into Monday the storm is expected to move over the open eastern Atlantic and make a  west-northwest turn.

Rain chances are 40% for Saturday and increase to 60-70% by Labor Day.

 

