Wednesday Addams Live-Action Series Set At Netflix With Tim Burton Directing

Netflix has officially signed on “Wednesday” for eight episodes. The live action will follow Wednesday Addams’ life as she learns about her psychic ability, solves mysteries, and figures life out as a student at Nevermore Academy. The series will be directed by Tim Burton and written by “Smallville” creators, Al Gough and Miles Millar. Are you going to watch the new Netflix series when it comes out? Which actress do you think has played the best version of Wednesday Addams?

