“Weeds” Sequel Being Developed for STARZ

Since weed is now legal in so many states, it makes sense that STARZ is developing a sequel to the hit series “Weeds.”

The star of the show, Mary Louise Parker will return for the sequel and will serve as executive producer.

For the sequel, Mary’s character Nancy will be reflecting on how her business has grown since weed has become legal.

The show was a huge hit for Showtime when it ran from 2005-2012.

Did you watch the series back in the day? Will you be watching the show when it airs?