Weekend weather makes a shift

A cold front stalls in Central Florida, we’ll experience a mix of clouds and sun with a 20% shower chance. Highs reach the upper 70s both days.

High pressure will bridge across the front, increasing our winds. Winds 10-20 mph on Saturday will increase to 15-25 mph on Sunday, moving East.

Expect a moderate to high rip current risk as seas increase from 2-5 feet on Saturday to 7-9′ on Sunday

Tuesday another cold front approaches with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Expect highs more than 80 ahead of the front. Temperatures cool into the mid 70s for highs behind the front on Wednesday.