If you were one of the many people who watched the debut of “Hamilton” on Disney+ over the weekend then “Weird Al” Yankovic has a tribute to the award-winning stage play that’s a must-see. Yankovic created a polka version of the musical for creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 2018 “Hamildrops” series and over the weekend he released a video that celebrates moments from the stage play. Did you see Hamilton for the first time over the weekend? What did you like or not like about Hamilton?