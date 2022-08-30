The world of rock biopics is about to get weird. The first full trailer has been released for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – which, in typical Weird Al fashion, is a sendup of rock’n’roll biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody or Rocket Man. The film stars Daniel Radcliffe as a young ‘Weird’ Al Yankovic, making his way through all the classic rock’n’roll tropes – from parents to didn’t believe in him to worldwide fame to drug-fueled depravity. The movie also stars Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, and Will Forte as a record executive. Weird will be out Nov. 4th on The Roku Channel.