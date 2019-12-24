Welcome back, Biebs: Justin dropping new single, "Yummy," on Friday; 2020 tour kicks off May 14

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It's a Christmas Miracle: Justin Bieber is back in a big way.

First, the singer, whose last album came out in 2015, will release a new single on Friday, January 3 called "Yummy." It's the first track from Justin's new album, which will be out in 2020.

And there's even more good news: He's announced dates for a 2020 tour, which will kick off May 14 in Seattle and is currently scheduled to wrap up September 26 in East Rutherford, NJ. The tour will alternate between arenas and stadiums, including Nashville's Nissan Stadium, Chicago's Soldier Field, Detroit's Ford Field, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA.

In a super-trailer announcing the news, you can hear snippets of new music -- including "Yummy" -- as Justin explains, "My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through...I believe I'm right where I'm supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me."

He adds that he feels the new album is different "just because of where I'm at in my life," and adds that it features "the music that I've loved the most out of everything I've done." There's also a tease for a new docu-series, but no details yet.

This tour will mark Justin's first trek since 2017, when he cancelled the final batch of shows on his Purpose tour, telling fans, "I want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable, so that I can be the man I want to be."

Justin previously teased today, December 31 and January 3 as days he had something big to release -- in this case, it was the tour dates and news about the single -- so it remains to be seen what he has planned for New Year's Eve.

Here are Justin's tour dates:

5/14 -- Seattle, WA, CenturyLink Field

5/17 -- Portland, OR, Moda Center

5/19 -- Sacramento, CA, Golden1 Center

5/22 -- Santa Clara, CA, Levi's Stadium

5/26 -- San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena San Diego

5/29 -- Pasadena, CA, Rose Bowl

6/02 -- Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

6/5 -- Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium

6/9 -- Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

6/13 -- Denver, CO, Empower Field at Mile High

6/16 -- Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

6/19 -- Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

6/21 -- Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

6/24 -- Milwaukee, WI, Milwaukee Summerfest

6/27 -- Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium

6/30 -- New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

7/02 -- Houston, TX, NRG Stadium

7/6 -- Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

7/8 -- Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

7/11 -- Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium

7/13 -- St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

7/15 -- N. Little Rock, AR, Simmons Bank Arena

7/18 -- Atlanta, GA, Mercedes Benz Stadium

7/21 -- Miami, FL, AmericanAirlines Arena

7/25 -- Tampa, FL, Raymond James Stadium

7/27 -- Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena

7/29 -- Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum

8/01 -- Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field

8/04 -- Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

8/6 -- University Park, PA, Bryce Jordan Center

8/8 -- Columbus, OH, Ohio Stadium

8/12 -- Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

8/14 -- Cleveland, OH, First Energy Stadium

8/16 -- Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

8/18 -- Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena

8/21 -- Landover, MD, FedEx Field

8/24 -- Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

8/26 -- Albany, NY, Times Union Center

8/29 -- Detroit, MI, Ford Field

9/01 -- Ottawa, ON, Canadian Tire Centre

9/03 -- Québec City, QC, Videotron Centre

9/10 -- Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

9/14 -- Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

9/17 -- Foxboro, MA, Gillette Stadium

9/26 -- East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

