Welcome Back to 9-5…Stressed Already?! Here Are Some Tips To Relax!

Sitting at a desk all day can cause some pain and discomfort in not just your back and joints but also your eyes.

Here are some things you can do to help fatigue in these areas.

Apply an eye cream. The constant blue light coming from our screen may contribute to aging skin and also problems with sleep among other things, which a good cream can help with.

Try doing a variation of eye exercises such as near and far focus, changing focus, and tracing an imaginary figure eight on the floor. These can help with eye strain, headaches, and more.

Yoga is a great way to unwind at the end of the day and help with those aches and tension. Poses that are great for this are child’s pose, lying butterfly, and legs-up-the-wall.

How do you deal with work-related stress?