Welcome (back) to the Hotel California: Eagles add extra Las Vegas show

They can check in any time they like, but they're finding it hard to leave: The Eagles have added a third and final show to their upcoming run of Las Vegas concerts featuring full performances of their iconic 1977 album Hotel California.

The band was already scheduled to perform the album in its entirety -- for the first time ever -- on September 27 and September 28 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena; now they'll do it on October 5 as well. These are The Eagles' only North American concerts of 2019.

Tickets for the newly added date start at $179 and go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com. American Express card members will be able to buy pre-sale tickets starting this Monday, June 10, at 10 a.m. PT.

As previously reported, each concert also will include a set of The Eagles' greatest hits.

Released in 1976, Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, having been certified for sales of 26 million copies. The best-selling U.S. album in history, meanwhile, is The Eagles' Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977, with 38 million copies sold.

The band currently is touring Europe through a July 8 concert in Dublin, Ireland. Visit Eagles.com to check out the group's full itinerary.

