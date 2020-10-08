Welcome Eboni K Williams To The Real Housewives Of New York!

The Real Housewives franchise has a new member and her name is Eboni K. Williams.

It’s been announced that Eboni K. Williams will become the first Black cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City.

A little background on Eboni, she’s an attorney and TV host who has done stints on Fox News and Fox Sports.

“NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women,” Williams said. “I can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before.”

Who is your favorite “Real Housewife?” Mine is, and always will be – TERESA GUIDICE!!!!! Real Housewives of New Jersey!!