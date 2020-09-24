Welcome to My Hot Sauce: Alice Cooper introduces new line of spicy sauces

Courtesy of Primary Wave/Hot Shots

Alice Cooper is known as one of the music world’s most famous shock rockers, and now the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to shock your taste buds with his own line of hot sauces.

Cooper has partnered with hot sauce distribution company Hot Shots to create three different versions of the spicy condiment based on three of his best-known songs — “Welcome to My Nightmare,” “No More Mr. Nice Guy” and “Poison.”

All three hot sauces are available for purchase now online at UnitedSauces.com and at select stores.

“Welcome to My Nightmare” is a mild sauce, “No More Mr. Nice Guy” is medium, and “Poison” is labeled “reaper hot.” A description of the “Poison” sauce reads, “The intense heat of this sauce will put you in Alice’s straight jacket. Your senses will tell you to stop when you feel the Reaper chiles running through your veins with…Poison!”

Alice says in a statement, “In general I don’t believe food should be painful. But in the case of my hot sauces it is PAIN, PLEASURE, PAIN, PLEASURE! Just repeat until satisfied!”

In May, Cooper released a new single titled “Don’t Give Up” that focuses on life during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a companion video that features photos submitted by many fans across the globe. Alice finished recording the tune while working on his upcoming studio album in self-quarantine.

By Matt Friedlander

