Welcome To The First Razor Ad To Finally Feature Pubic Hair

Razor brand, Billie just dropped a video in support of women’s pubic hair. Billie is a subscription-based company that has competitive pricing to men’s razors. The ad encourages women to shave, or not shave and features women in bikinis with their pubic hair visually showing. Some men and women were “disgusted” by the “Red, White, and Do You” campaign, however, the point is if you’re disgusted, just shave it. Billie is founded by women and the ad was directed by women, the brand focuses on the importance of “shaving as a choice and not an expectation.” What do you think of an ad that features pubic hair? Too soon or not soon enough?