Welcome To The Nutella Hotel

If you are a fan of Nutella, it’s time to make vacation plans. A pop-up Nutella-themed hotel is being planned for Napa Valley, California. The Nutella Hotel will happen in January. Three lucky winners will take part in the ‘Hotella Nutella Weekend Breakfast Experience.’ The 3-day experience will feature creative breakfast experiences. To qualify, you’ll need to make a 60-second video showing how Nutella makes your morning special. The entries are due in by December 8th. What do you love to spread on toast?

To find out more & enter visit https://hotellanutella.com/index.php?redirect=1