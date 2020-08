Grab your snacks, check out a movie at Wal-Mart!

The retail giant has announced plans to host drive-in movie screenings in its parking lots.

More than 160 stores will take part in the program, screening movies like Black Panther, Wizard Of Oz, Space Jam, and Ghostbusters.

More info on locations and screenings can be found at TheWalmartDriveIn.com

When’s the last time you went to a drive-in movie? When’s the last time you went to Walmart?