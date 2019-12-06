Welcome to the world of 'Romance': Camila Cabello's new album is out now, watch her on 'Ellen'

"Romance is finally out. this is all yours now. please tell me everything you think, I’m dying to know," Camila Cabello tweeted at midnight.

Her highly anticipated sophomore album, featuring 14 tracks, has finally dropped, though she'd already released six of the tracks: "Shameless," "Cry for Me," "Living Proof," "Liar," "Easy" and, of course, "Señorita."

In a unique promotion for Romance, an experience called "Album Art Living Museums" is being staged in 50 locations worldwide. At the exhibit, fans can unlock the artwork from the album's packaging, as well as the meaning behind each track. Visit RomanceUnlocked.com to see all the locations.

Camila appears on today's edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, singing "Living Proof" with a full gospel choir. She also tells Ellen that when she and Shawn Mendes appeared together on her show in 2016, she definitely had a crush on him.

"We were stupid. I think we both had a crush, but we were being babies about it. But we're grown now!" Camila laughed. She also explained she didn't kiss Shawn onstage during their American Music Awards performance because "it feels weird, because I know that people are expecting it.”



As for the album, Camila tells Ellen, "I was basically completely single for 20 years and it was like, the intensity and adrenaline of my life was in the studio, writing about an emotion that I wanted. Whereas this time...I've fallen in love, and out of love, and in love. And that's basically what this album is about...falling in love and what that feels like."



Tickets have just gone on sale for the North American leg of Camila's Romance Tour 2020, which kicks off July 29 in Vancouver. Each ticket purchased comes with a copy of Romance. Visit camilacabello.com for full details.

