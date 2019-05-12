Well….At Least You Didn’t Find It In The Toilet!

A pet snake came out of a washing machine smelling Downy fresh.

The snake escaped and wound up taking a bath.

A suburban Chicago family found the snake peeking out when the cycle was done. They said the snake smelled like fabric softener.

Police and Animal Control arrived to handle the snake and took it to the vet. It turns out that the reptile belonged to a 12-year-old who lives nearby. Boy and snake were reunited.

Have you found a critter somewhere in your home? What did you do to get rid of it?