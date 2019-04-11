Well, Good Thing They Did Their Show By Us Already! Fleetwood Mac Cancels Tour

“You can go your own waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay”, but don’t come here.

Sad news for those who still have tickets to see Fleetwood Mac. Due to Stevie Nicks fighting the flu, the Rock Hall of Famers needed to cancel the remainder of their North American tour.

There were still four dates left on their 2019 run, covering Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary.

But don’t tear up those tickets just yet. According to the band’s management, the canceled shows, including Philadelphia and Boston, will be rescheduled at a later date.

“Due to sports playoff schedules and existing touring commitments in Europe and Australia, we are looking to move rescheduled cities to October/November 2019. Ticket holders will receive new dates and details shortly,” a statement said.

Ever have a show canceled while you held tickets? What ended up happening?