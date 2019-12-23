Well "I'll Be": Edwin McCain's "new" Christmas album is 11 years old

David McClister/Saguaro Road Records

David McClister/Saguaro Road RecordsEdwin McCain has released his first-ever Christmas album, Merry Christmas, Baby. But, as the "I'll Be" singer explains, it's not exactly a new album: It's been lying around for more than a decade.

"I was going to make up a big story about this, but I decided that I was just going to tell the truth about this whole record," Edwin tells ABC Radio. "I recorded this eleven years ago when I was making a different record. We had some really great players in the studio and we said, 'Why don't we make a Christmas record while we're in here?'"

But unfortunately, the "I Could Not Ask for More" singer says 11 years ago, nobody was interested in the album.

"The truth is, I'd sent it around at the time to all the major labels and it was just summarily rejected," he laughs. But he says recently, the producer of the album told him, "People love this record. I've given it to people under the radar for years. We should put it out!"

"I said,'"OK, let's do it!' And we put it out and people like it!" Edwin marvels. He admits he himself hadn't listened to it for years, but he was pleasantly surprised when he did.

"The musicianship on this record is really great, and we had such a good time recording it....I put it back on [and] I was like, 'Man, I love this record!'" he says. "It was fun, and my kids like it. It was just all about timing."

The singer suspects that fans are ready to "accept" a Christmas record from him, now that he's turning 50 -- and he's just happy to be able to tell the fans who've been bugging him for a new record that he's finally got one.

Track listing:

"Merry Christmas, Baby"

"Winter Wonderland"

"Frosty The Snowman"

"Silver Bells"

"The Christmas Song"

"Christmas In New Orleans"

"Jingle Bells"

"Mele Kalikmaka"

"Silent Night" – live at 2013 Charleston Music Hall

"Jingle Bell Rock"

"Christmas Cheer"

