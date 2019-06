Kraft has unveiled a bold strategy to get kids to eat vegetables. Let’s see if it works.

It’s something called “Salad Frosting.”

Actually, it is Kraft’s Ranch dressing in a squeezable pouch with cute designs on the package.

Now, it’s up to parents to get kids to put the “frosting” on carrots and broccoli. Good luck.

What trick was used on you to get you to eat vegetables? What do you tell your own kids about eating healthy?