Wellington’s Vanilla Ice on Flu Flight

Wellington’s Vanilla Ice is back home after dodging a sickness on a flight from Dubai. Ice was one of the passengers on an Emirates Airlines flight yesterday that landed at JFK Airport with more than a dozen reports of people being sick. Five-hundred people were on the flight out of Dubai, including the hip-hop star, who shared a video from the plane on Twitter.

“There is like tons of ambulances and fire trucks and police all over the place,” the rapper wrote on Twitter. https://t.co/A8FwZBCyIa — HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 6, 2018

So I just landed from Dubai and now there is like tons of ambulances and fire trucks and police all over the place pic.twitter.com/i9QLh6WyJW — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 5, 2018

Turns out first class may be worth the extra bucks…

Coming up in a few minutes on WPTV. pic.twitter.com/6sABDwiIKg — WPTV (@WPTV) September 6, 2018

An Emirates flight landed at JFK Airport in New York on Wednesday morning after roughly 100 passengers fell ill.

The flight that emanated in Dubai and landed at 9:18 AM ET. The plane, which according to FlightAware.com is an Airbus A380, has been quarantined, according to the mayor’s office.

It should be noted that the very large aircraft had at least 500 passengers on the almost 14-hour flight. So roughly 1/5 of the flight has fallen ill.

Ten people, including seven crew members, were rushed to a New York hospital with flu-like symptoms while the jet sat quarantined on the tarmac.

The mayor’s office tweeted that the plane stopped in Mecca, where there’s a major flu outbreak, before flying on to Dubai.

BREAKING: At least 100 people are reported ill on an international flight landing at JFK https://t.co/3lOoWnakXq — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) September 5, 2018

