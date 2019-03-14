Wendy Williams DARES To Mess With Howard Stern?! Give Me A Break.

It began when Williams talked about Stern’s new book (Howard Stern Comes Again out May 14th) on her TV show.

Williams said, “Howard is so Hollywood right now. And Howard, I love you. but since you’ve gone Hollywood, everything you say is so predictable. Every story is gonna be about, ‘Oh, I love this one and then we went on their yacht.'”

She continued, “He’s a Hollywood insider now, which sucks because you started like me, being of the people. But at some point, you sat behind that microphone for too long… It hurts.”

She is just a dope! I used to think she was fun, now she’s just a jerk.

Stern responded on his show saying, “You are nobody to me. You’ll never be me, Wendy. You’ll never be me. You can pretend to be me, you can pretend to be like me, but you’re not. You don’t have my wit and you don’t have my talent.” Stern also told Williams to “just shut up.”

