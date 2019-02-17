Wendy Williams is ‘100 percent not involved’ in Show Changes

It’s been a rough couple of months for talk show host, Wendy Williams as her health has declined and rumors of her husband, Kevin Hunter’s extramarital affairs have surfaced.

It may be The Wendy Williams Show but planning has been going on without Wendy, as she is on an indefinite hiatus. At first, producers were keeping Wendy and Kevin in the loop regarding replacement hosts and show guests. Now, they are no longer including Wendy or her husband on emails.

It’s also been reported that most of the staff on The Wendy Williams Show is hoping Wendy will not return. They are hoping Nick Cannon will be a permanent replacement, saying he is more low maintenance and easier to work with.

According to Wendy’s family, she has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment. Wendy has been accused by her staff of not being “authentic,” after taking such a long break from the show. A majority of the employees claim the real reason Williams is absent from her show is that she’s “dealing” with her marriage problems.

Williams, 54, last appeared on her talk show on Friday, December 21.