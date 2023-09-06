Wendy’s Announces Debut Of New Pumpkin Spice Frosty & New Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

Beginning on September 12, 2023, Wendy’s will launch a new Pumpkin Spice Frosty and a new Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew to commemorate the 2023 pumpkin spice season.

The new Pumpkin Spice Frosty joins the brand’s iconic Chocolate Frosty and mixes the creamy smoothness Frosty lovers have come to expect with hints of pumpkin and a mixture of toasty spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.

In the meantime, Wendy’s traditional vanilla, caramel, and chocolate flavors will be offered for purchase alongside the brand-new Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew. The new Frosty Cream Cold Brew flavor combines silky, cold-brewed coffee with iconic Frosty creamer swirled over ice using the same syrup as the Pumpkin Spice Frosty.

Customers need to be an Uber One member if they want to have these delivered first and save money. Only Uber One members will be able to purchase a Pumpkin Spice Frosty, get one free, and get a free medium fry starting on September 13 for a certain period of time.

What’s your favorite fall treat? What is your favorite thing about the fall?