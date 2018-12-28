Wendy’s Giving Away Free Frostys Every Day in 2019

Frostys fans rejoice! Wendy’s will be giving away a free Frosty every day of the year in 2019.

To score a free chocolate or vanilla Frosty Jr dessert, Wendy’s is selling a key tag that will allow the owner to a free Frosty every day.

The key tag will only set you back $2 and is being sold at Wendy’s until January 31, 2019.

Do you think this is a good deal? Which flavor Frosty is your favorite? Have you ever dipped your fries in your Frosty?

All it takes is $2 to get the hook up on Free Jr. Frosty treats all year long. Get your Frosty Key Tag and help support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. pic.twitter.com/vhOZJbeeD0 — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 11, 2018