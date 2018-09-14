Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Cheeseburgers!

Here’s How to Get One! Who doesn’t love a free cheeseburger? Wendy’s is giving one away every day for the rest of the month. Want to know how to get one? To be eligible, customers need to purchase another item from the menu using its app. The deal can be used once a day. Wendy’s is doing this in celebration of National Cheeseburger Day on September 18th. Wendy’s has recently become more active with freebies through its app. Do you have the apps for all of your favorite fast food chains? You might find some amazing deals if you download them.