Wendy’s is giving you a reason to rise and shine for free! The fast-food restaurant is giving away a free Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant with any purchase. To get the free offer, download the app, and make an account! The freebie ends July 21. This is a good reason to try breakfast at Wendy’s if you haven’t. Have you tried the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant? If not, will this free offer temp you to give it a try?