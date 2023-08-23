Wendy’s Launches Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger and Spicy Queso Fries

Wendy’s is taking on Taco Bell with two all-new spicy menu items, The Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger, Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich, and Queso Fries.

The new cheeseburger features their signature square beef patty topped with melty cheese, roasted poblano pepper queso, spicy corn and tortilla strips, and a “tantalizing” spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce, and tomato, and those who prefer chicken can sub out the beef for chicken to make a Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich.

The Queso Fries start with natural-cut, skin-on, sea-salted fries, topped with roasted poblano queso

Wendy’s wrote in a press release, “This winning combination of crunchy, cheesy goodness will have fans waving goodbye to their bland meals and transferring to Wendy’s. It’s time for a flavor upgrade.”

