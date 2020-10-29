Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Bill Adams |

We’re Already Watching Holiday Films

Jennifer has been watching for at least 2 weeks, but a new survey finds she’s not alone!  According to a new survey, a number of people have already started watching holiday movies!!  1 in 3-people say they’ve already watched a Christmas flick, and of those, 40% say they started watching in October.   37% started in September, 20% in August or earlier.  80% of those who started early say they think they’ll need to find new holiday movies to watch this year.    For now, the holiday movies people love to revisit the most are:  “Home Alone”, “It’s a Wonderful Life”, and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”.