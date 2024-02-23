Featured News | Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill | News

By Jennifer Ross |

We’re Back On The Moon!

It’s been 50 years since the Apollo missions and finally the U.S. has landed another spacecraft on the Moon.  The Odysseus lunar lander, nicknamed “Odie” or IM-1, has started to send data, according to Odie’s developer, Intuitive Machines. Here’s the communication from NASA when it landed.   Of Note:  NASA called the landing “a nailbiter”.  Engineers had to overcome navigation issues in order to pull off the highly difficult landing.  Mission control resolved some communication problems after a tense wait, and now the lander’s first images from the surface are expected soon.