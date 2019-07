Sharks have been spotted all summer long up and down the eastern coast, but I think this one takes the cake! It was taken last month off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, where a massive great white shark cruises next to some people on a boat. One guy estimated it to be 30 to 35 feet long. Which would make it longer than the shark in “Jaws”, which was around 25-feet long! Yikes….this is why I swim in my pool1