Jennifer & Bill

We’re Live from Key West

We’ve had an amazing time at the Casa Marina resort here in Key West and we want you to come to!

Listen to Sunny to find out how you can win a free stay.

You can also check out these interviews in the meantime to find out about all the great things that await you here.

It was our pleasure to first speak with the Marketing Manager, Maureen Holden.

We also got to speak with Evelyn Summer, the hotel manager, about all the incredible amenities as well as how they are keeping things clean and safe for your stay.

And then finally, Andy Rosuck, the Director of Sales and Marketing, sat down with us to talk about all of the amazing things you can expect when you not only visit the resort, but also Key West in general!

 

And how about these pictures from Jen! Yes, that is the breakfast that you could be eating if you win our vacation giveaway.

We were very happy after breakfast 🙂

The famous landmark, Mile Zero!

Not a bad view of the hotel.

Beautiful walk down to the beach.

Check out Sunny now so you can get here too!